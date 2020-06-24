SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

