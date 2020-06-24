SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGSOY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

