Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s current price.

SSTI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Shotspotter has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.28, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 676,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 129,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 269,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

