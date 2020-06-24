Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €145.00 ($162.92) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.31 ($123.95).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €104.00 ($116.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.55. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($149.88).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

