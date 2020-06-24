Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.15% of Sierra Bancorp worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BSRR opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

