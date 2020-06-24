Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

