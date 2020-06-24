Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 345 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

