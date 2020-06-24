SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

SPTN opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $674.71 million, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

