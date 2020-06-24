Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $509.17

Spectrum Group International Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.17 and traded as high as $550.00. Spectrum Group International shares last traded at $525.00, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.17 and a 200-day moving average of $605.38.

About Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ)

Spectrum Group International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a trading and collectibles network in the United States and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Collectibles. The Trading segment is engaged in the trade of metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain; and providing financing, consignment, hedging, and various customized financial programs.

