Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE SPR opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

