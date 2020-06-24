St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given New GBX 1,120 Price Target at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,118 ($14.23) to GBX 1,120 ($14.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 685 ($8.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.77) price target (up previously from GBX 870 ($11.07)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 830 ($10.56) to GBX 875 ($11.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,325 ($16.86) to GBX 937 ($11.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 906.33 ($11.54).

LON STJ opened at GBX 955 ($12.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($7.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($22.62). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 895.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 977.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74.

