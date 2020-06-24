Stacy B. Mclaughlin Sells 4,737 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $111,414.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WLDN stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

