Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 2,089 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.13 and its 200 day moving average is $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.