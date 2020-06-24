Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to Hold

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cormark lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

