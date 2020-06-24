Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,960 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,551% compared to the average volume of 338 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 1.87. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $246.94.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Wix.Com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Wix.Com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.