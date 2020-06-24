Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.72

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.72 and traded as low as $49.44. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 1,284,492 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 934.32 and a quick ratio of 860.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.2942338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 53.35%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.27, for a total value of C$636,043.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$3,895,347.69. Also, Senior Officer Melissa Jane Kennedy sold 12,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total value of C$725,874.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,224 shares in the company, valued at C$415,804.77. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,867 shares of company stock worth $4,016,808.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

