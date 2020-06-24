Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.63) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.54).

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.15. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.73). The company has a market cap of $119.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

