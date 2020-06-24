Tairen Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,103.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,225 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 10.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

