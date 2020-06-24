Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $709.21

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $709.21 and traded as low as $673.00. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $677.80, with a volume of 1,247,771 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($10.18) to GBX 730 ($9.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 810 ($10.31) to GBX 625 ($7.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 712.50 ($9.07).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 664.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 709.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.