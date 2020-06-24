Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.79. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

