Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:TLOG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 15,230 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.