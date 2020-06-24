Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Textron by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 2,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:TXT opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

