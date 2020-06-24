Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

THR opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $466.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $88.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,243,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 353,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Thermon Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,909,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 103,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 183,036 shares during the period.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

