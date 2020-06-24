Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,243,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after buying an additional 353,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 183,036 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the period.

THR opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $466.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $88.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.