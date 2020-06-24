Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.01

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.01 and traded as low as $92.13. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 726,016 shares.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Thomson Reuters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9600516 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 11,950 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.60, for a total value of C$1,154,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414 shares in the company, valued at C$136,592.40.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

