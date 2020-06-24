ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKA. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.18) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.37 ($10.53).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €6.63 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.25. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($30.35).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

