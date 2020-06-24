Totally’s (TLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. Totally has a 12-month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.72.

Get Totally alerts:

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.