Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.33. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 10,186,917 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

