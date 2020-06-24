TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $400.25

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $400.25 and traded as low as $351.54. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $352.00, with a volume of 447,523 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

