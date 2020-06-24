Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 223,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE TBI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.