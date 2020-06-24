TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.11

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $203.11 and traded as low as $173.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 137,336 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.23)) on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TT Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 228 ($2.90).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $315.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.92.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.30 ($25,311.57).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

