Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

TPTX opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $855,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,310,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 4,166 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,708 shares of company stock worth $7,587,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 498.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

