UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1,002.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in aTyr Pharma were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. aTyr Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

