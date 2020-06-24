UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €69.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €60.50 ($67.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.40 ($71.24).

G24 stock opened at €68.85 ($77.36) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a 1-year high of €71.85 ($80.73). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.65.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

