UBS Group Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $290.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $296.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $243.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.