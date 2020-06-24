Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.45 ($28.60).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €28.62 ($32.16) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($34.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.73.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.