Uniqure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,006% compared to the typical volume of 226 call options.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Uniqure stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $34,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after buying an additional 469,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after buying an additional 445,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,094,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Uniqure by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

