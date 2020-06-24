united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 13.2% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

