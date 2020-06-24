US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Commscope were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Commscope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Commscope by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commscope by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.