US Bancorp DE Sells 1,544 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

