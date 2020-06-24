US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,870 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. State Auto Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 14,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $324,256.98. Also, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $892,423. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STFC stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. State Auto Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $755.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.02.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

