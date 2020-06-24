Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Uxin has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $425.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.38.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uxin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uxin by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uxin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

