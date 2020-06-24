Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €100.00 ($112.36) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €91.90 ($103.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. Varta has a 1 year low of €50.40 ($56.63) and a 1 year high of €128.00 ($143.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 71.91.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.