Verisign’s (VRSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. Verisign has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.62.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisign by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,550,000 after buying an additional 254,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Verisign by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $207,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.