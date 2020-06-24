ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ViaSat stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,942.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. ViaSat’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ViaSat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

