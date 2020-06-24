Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,660 by Analysts at Barclays

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,690 ($21.51) to GBX 1,660 ($21.13) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCT. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.55) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Victrex to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,320 ($29.53) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,994.09 ($25.38).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,006 ($25.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,006.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,645 ($20.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($32.76).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victrex will post 13838.0531646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

