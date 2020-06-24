Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNA. HSBC set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($56.85) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($52.70) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.47 ($62.32).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €54.26 ($60.97) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($41.25) and a 52-week high of €56.38 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of €50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

