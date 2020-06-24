Watson Rebecca Sells 85 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Watson Rebecca cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.