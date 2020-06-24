Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90,343 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 75,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 181.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $842,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,626 shares of company stock worth $2,236,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

