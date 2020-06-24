Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,641 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

